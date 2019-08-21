Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 2,000 Shares

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alector stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alector Inc has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alector by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alector by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

