ALIS (ALIS) Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One ALIS token can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $455.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00269400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.01315514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

