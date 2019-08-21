All Sports Market Cap Hits $15.51 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. All Sports has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 96.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.97 or 0.04876634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

