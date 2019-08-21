Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $26.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

ALNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 11,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $93.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.98. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

