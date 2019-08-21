Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

