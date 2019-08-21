Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells $139,600.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.40. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTR. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

