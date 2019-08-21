Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading Down 25%

Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 51,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. The company was formerly known as Titan Computer Services, Inc and changed its name to Altitude International, Inc in June 2018.

