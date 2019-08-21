Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.00

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.00 and last traded at C$38.97, with a volume of 47757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark cut shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -418.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Mcsweeney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.55, for a total value of C$59,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,000,774.17. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.87, for a total transaction of C$1,562,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,431,127.82.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

