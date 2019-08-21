Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.13

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $7.49. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 337 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACH shares. ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 742.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the first quarter worth $371,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

