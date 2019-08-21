Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 11.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,825.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,900.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,816.82. The company has a market capitalization of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,690,021 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.