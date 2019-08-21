Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $3,528,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,690,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $26.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,827.74. 22,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,900.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

