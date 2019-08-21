American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,584 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.73. 899,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,765. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

