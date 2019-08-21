American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,017,000 after acquiring an additional 610,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,675,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,564,000 after acquiring an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.27.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total transaction of $11,943,291.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,020 shares of company stock worth $39,584,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.61. The stock had a trading volume of 833,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,641. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $227.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

