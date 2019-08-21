American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $13.57. American Vanguard shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 1,643 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $404.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Vanguard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Vanguard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

