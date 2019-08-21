Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.12. Leidos reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

