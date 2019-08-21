Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to Post $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

NSC traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.73. 47,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

