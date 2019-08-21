Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.03. Citigroup reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 227,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,033,530. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

