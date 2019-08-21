Analysts Expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.04. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 515,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -291.13 and a beta of 1.11. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 20,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $992,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $915,867.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 749.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 224,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

