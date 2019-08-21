Analysts Expect Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) to Announce ($0.04) EPS

Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orgenesis an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE ORGS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,062. Orgenesis has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

