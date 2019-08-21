Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,674,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,965,000 after buying an additional 130,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,364,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,936,000 after buying an additional 96,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,839,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 621,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,271. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

