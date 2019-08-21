Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. 672,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

