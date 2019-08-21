Analysts Expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Yelp reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Yelp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Aegis raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Yelp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Yelp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,751 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Yelp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 18,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

