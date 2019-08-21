Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Caesarstone (CSTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) recently:

8/20/2019 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2019 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

8/12/2019 – Caesarstone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

8/8/2019 – Caesarstone was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2019 – Caesarstone was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

7/24/2019 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

6/28/2019 – Caesarstone was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Caesarstone stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Caesarstone by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Caesarstone by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,974,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Caesarstone by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

