Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $182.07

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.07.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,472,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

