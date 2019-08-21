Analysts Set Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Target Price at GBX 454

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 454 ($5.93).

ASCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ascential to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (up from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

ASCL stock opened at GBX 377.40 ($4.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 368.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.80 ($5.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Ascential’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

