Analysts Set Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) PT at $9.75

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

FPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Point in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Five Point alerts:

Shares of FPH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,363. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Five Point has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Point will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,548,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 377,697 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 198,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.