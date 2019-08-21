Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) PT at $42.57

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.56. 22,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 1,609,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,752,384 shares of company stock valued at $96,696,410 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 517.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

