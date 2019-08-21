Analysts Set Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Target Price at $61.07

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.07.

Several analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

