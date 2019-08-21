Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Price Target at $51.20

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

