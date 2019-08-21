Analysts Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Target Price at $54.80

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 2,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

