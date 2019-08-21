Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $116.00

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 771,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

