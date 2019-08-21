AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading 12.1% Higher

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s share price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, 150,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 91,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

