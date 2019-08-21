Analyzing Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) & NantHealth (NYSE:NH)

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evertec and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertec $453.87 million 5.67 $86.27 million $1.70 21.05 NantHealth $89.46 million 0.70 -$192.15 million ($1.74) -0.33

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evertec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evertec and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertec 20.55% 60.49% 14.03% NantHealth -191.63% -1,442.53% -61.10%

Dividends

Evertec pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. NantHealth does not pay a dividend. Evertec pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Evertec and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertec 0 0 3 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evertec presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Given Evertec’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evertec is more favorable than NantHealth.

Risk & Volatility

Evertec has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Evertec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.5% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evertec beats NantHealth on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

