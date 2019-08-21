Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem by 33.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,692. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

