APIS (APIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.15 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, APIS has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. APIS has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $169,047.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024505 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,247,230 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.