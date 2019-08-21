AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.25. 106,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 177.23 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,439,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,094.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,280 in the last 90 days. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.