Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.17 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Ark has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and $289,854.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, OKEx and Bit-Z. During the last week, Ark has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00035120 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000530 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, OKEx, Bit-Z, COSS, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

