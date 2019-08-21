ASOS PLC/ADR Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $27.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.79. ASOS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $80.85.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.