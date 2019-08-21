Atheios (ATH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $8,770.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

