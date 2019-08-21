ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 13,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,537. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 38.87%. Equities research analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.