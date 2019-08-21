ATMChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $467,981.00 (ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ATMChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ATMChain has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. ATMChain has a market capitalization of $467,981.00 and $43.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00875811 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003767 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000900 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ATMChain Token Profile

ATMChain (CRYPTO:ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATMChain Token Trading

ATMChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Rfinex, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

