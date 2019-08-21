Atonomi Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BitForex. Atonomi has a market cap of $156,459.00 and approximately $9,052.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.97 or 0.04876634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,615,787 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

