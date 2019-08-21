AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,435,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.