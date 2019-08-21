aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Trading 6.5% Higher

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.11, 352,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 479% from the average session volume of 60,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 305,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

