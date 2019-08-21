Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724,995 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,521.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 704,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 444,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,086,000 after purchasing an additional 263,615 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

