AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $42,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $51,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $310,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,723. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $214.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day moving average is $202.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

