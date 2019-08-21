AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 12,964 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 26.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

