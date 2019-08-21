Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Compass Point raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.21. 2,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,270,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,102,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axos Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,490,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

