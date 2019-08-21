Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Down 2.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 38,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.