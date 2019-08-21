B2BX (B2B) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One B2BX token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006452 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, YoBit and B2BX. In the last week, B2BX has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. B2BX has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $40,785.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.04875066 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

B2B is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,589,646 tokens. B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for B2BX is www.b2bx.exchange. The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX.

B2BX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, B2BX, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2BX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B2BX using one of the exchanges listed above.

